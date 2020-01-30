Weddings are happy times. Like really, who doesn’t like weddings? They are a great way to celebrate life and love. But honestly, not all weddings are happy times.

As Egyptians, we tend to put so much time and thought into having the perfect weddings. And though they usually turn out to be perfect, there are some common “complaints” you can never dodge at a wedding. Here are the biggest 7!

The Long Zaffa!

In most weddings, a traditional “Zaffa” is inevitable. Although it’s our first encounter with the bride and groom, the loud music and “zaghareet” make it hard to enjoy. But probably the biggest problem with Zaffa has to be the LONG wait.

If we could just take into consideration that most women are wearing painfully high heels and that some elderly guests can’t stand through the whole thing, it would be great actually!

The Lousy Food!

Don’t get us wrong, we don’t go to weddings for the food. But since we get all dressed up, drive long distances to get to the wedding venue and dance the night away, might as well have some decent food.

Now, we are not asking for too much. But if you’re already spending some money on the food, why not hire a professional caterer? Nothing fancy, a fresh meal would do.

The Kids Circus!

Many believe that kids and weddings don’t mix. We don’t though. Kids are entitled to have some fun too. However, we hate all the noise, dress pulling and the countless trouble they make at weddings.

You could consider having your wedding at a venue that has a small kids area. Or, maybe moms and dads would do the effort of keeping their kids in check every once in a while!

DJ Malfunctions

You know the moment when you’re at a wedding and dancing your heart out with friends and family, and suddenly the DJ calls it a night? Yeah, we all know that too well.

Not to mention, the time wasted on songs nobody knows. So, we would suggest that the bride and groom take over. Basically, don’t hire the house DJ, you could either make your own playlist or hire a decent spinner!

Unassigned Seats

This is probably the biggest complaint we hear from wedding guests. Excited about a wedding only to arrive and find that there’s no room for you at the table or that you’re seated next to people you’ve never met?

To avoid this, during planning, put some extra thought into the seating charts. Trust us, your guests will be really grateful!

It goes without saying, this day should be about the bride and groom. But it wouldn’t hurt to put some thought into the comfort of the guests too!