Have you ever seen something strange online? Wait, scratch that. If you’ve been on the internet at any given time, then you have seen something weird—it’s a rite of passage at this point. But here’s a thought: have you ever seen something strange that people are actually paying to buy?

Reading this, you might think, “sure, it’s Egyptian internet; I’ve seen a thing or two” but trust us here. Some things are honestly just way weirder than others. Take these five as examples.

Feet

Okay, so before you understandably panic, these are not real human feet. And we’re not sure if that’s the good part or the bad part. Brace yourself.

yes, one of those photos has a small bag with real nails in it…so many questions

These prosthetics (we guess? No one has said just what are these) aren’t marketed to disabled people—they’re actually marketed to those who just don’t like the shape of their own feet. You’re welcome, you’ve just unlocked a new insecurity!

Actual snails…for your face

“Okay, um, wow” are three words you can use to describe this entry and, yes, we’re aware it doesn’t give the weirdness enough justice. See, if you’ve recently seen the “snails are nature’s collagen” beauty trend make rounds, you’ve probably seen this one coming.

Yes, for lack of a better way to say it, people are now selling high-end snails so you can get that beauty treatment for a fair price. But, hey, at least it’s not garden-variety.

Soiree face-masks

Okay, so since the pandemic is clearly taking its time, face-masks are becoming an absolute necessity and we get that. We also get why people would want to make different styles of face-masks and all, but consider this:

Maybe marketing the face-masks as “soiree” and bedazzling them with pearls so they can become “wedding” face-masks is a bit much. Okay, it is too much and to each their own, we know, but we just had to say it.

Their exes

We kind of see how this can come to being, you know. An argument here, sixty more there, and you’re all in each other’s faces because, well, you can’t stand each other anymore. And call-out posts seem a little too understated, don’t they? So, what do some people pin down as their logical next step?

Selling an entire person online, of course. We get the intention but the implications (i/e: slavery—like, the real kind) are all too…well, real.

Money

Yes, people do sell money online but we promise this is not going to get as strange as the foot thing (not like anything can, but you get the point). See, we respect the hustle and in this case, this hustle is a suspiciously strong number of people posting one-pound coins and (knockoff touristic artifacts, according to some) online under the “authentically Egyptian” approach.

And yes, we know that things will get even stranger.