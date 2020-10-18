The 6 Egyptian Heartthrobs of the 90's!

Chances are if you turn on your TV or simply peruse through Instagram, you’ll come upon several young stars who the internet might define as ‘heartthrobs of the era’.

Now, regardless of what you think of our modern-day heartthrobs, there’s no denying that Egypt in the 90’s produced a ton of undisputable heartthrobs. Reading this, you might have even thought of a few names!

But since we don’t like to debate or guess too much, we’ve decided to gather up these 90’s Egyptian heartthrobs in one list you may want to save for several reasons. Happy ogling reading!

Khaled El-Nabawy

Hey, have you ever heard of the saying “ages like fine wine”?

Because that might literally apply to Khaled El-Nabawy, an authentic heartthrob of the 90’s, who only seems to be getting younger…and attracting a new demographic of heart-eyed fans!

Ahmed Abdelaziz

Yeah. So, about that, apparently the 90’s were a period where anything went and sometimes, this ‘anything went’ meant that there was a considerable population that considered Ahmed Abdelaziz a heartthrob.

It’s undebatable, too — he had about 4 women in love with him in Man Elazy La Yo7eb Fatma!

Mostafa Amar

You already knew this, didn’t you? Known for his stunning eyes, Mostafa Amar was everyone’s music crush…as well as a real crush. For obvious reasons.

Come on, a stunning voice with stellar eyes? That’s a heartthrob for sure.

Hesham Selim

A heartthrob because a Selim first and because, well, he was gorgeous in that rare mature way back then. Come on. Who wasn’t swooning back then at everything he did?

Mamdouh Abdelaleem

What’s a list about old-school Egyptian heartthrobs without Rafee’ Beih?! The handsome actor has had generations of moms and daughters both head over heels over his charisma AND good looks!

Mahmoud Hemeida

The bad boy of the 90’s, Mahmoud Hemeida is easily one of the most underrated faces of that era and, honestly, of every era. Come on, look at that face!

So, what do you say? Did the heartthrobs of then have the whole package?