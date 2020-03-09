Everyone has that teacher, if you think about it. That one teacher that leaves an impact so great, it stays with you for the rest of your life. Maybe it was through the way they treated you or the way they taught their classes, but all in all, you’re fully aware you’ll never forget them.

And this goes way beyond the regular teachers you saw in your classrooms, by the way. Egyptian entertainment has given us a wide range of teachers, as unforgettable as they are impactful.

Ramadan Mabrouk Abu El-Alameen Hamouda

Who can forget the iconic epitome of all strict teachers? This man made us feel a wide range of infinite emotions, ranging from horror to humor to just pure joy sometimes.

And naturally a sensation like this left an impact so great the public can still quote entire scenes from the movie.

Effat Abdelkarim

One of the core Madraset El-Moshaghbeen characters, Ms. Effat was the first teacher of her kind. Strict, intelligent, and set on changing her students’ lives, like so many of the teachers we’ve personally seen in our school years.

Miss Hanan

Other than the endless jokes, El-Nazer gave us a few memorable teacher characters and chief among them, of course, is English teacher Miss Hanan, whose quirkiness, bold personality, and effortless jokes made her one of the characters we loved the most.

Zakaria El-Dardeery

Another El-Nazer alum, Mr. Zakaria is just one dude who has your respect even if he doesn’t have your love. Surely, you understand why.

The man teaches about three subjects because of a school shortage and doesn’t really push his students to knowing more than they need to know, proving himself to be one of the coolest teachers yet.

Abla Wafeya

Though we don’t see much of her classroom teaching, Abla Wafeya still did her best to instill her teachings in her nephews and nieces and consequently, instilled them in us as well.

Without her, a lot of disasters would have surely taken place in that house. Namely, Karim Abdelaziz’s character would still be worshiping the devil at the Baron Palace (weird, we know).

Mostata’ El-Ta’azy

In El-Beida Wel Hagar, Mostata’ El-Ta’azy is a philosophy teacher who ends up becoming a small-time crook.

Oddly enough, this strange career shift doesn’t hold Mostata’ back from delivering many life lessons in a strange but heartwarming imitation of Dead Poets Society Robin Williams.

Naguiba Metwaly El-Khouly

If we’re honest, this character is only here because, well, who hasn’t had a Naguiba for a teacher before? These teachers don’t have to be bad at their job or unnecessarily strict, but their un-professionalism and lack of experience lands them there. And sadly, Naguiba as a teacher is pretty much remembered for these same reasons.

Who knew teachers left this huge impact on our entertainment?