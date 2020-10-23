Can you guess what time of year it is, folks?! The lights are ready and the actions is currently happening as the Gouna Film Festival begins its fourth run.

And like every year, we simply cannot wait to show you who slayed the opening ceremony’s red carpet. Here are our top picks!

Hilda Khalife

Decked out in a shade of vivid green, iconic Star Academy and Gouna Film Fesitval host Hilda Khalife was one of the first to step out into the red carpet, fully stealing the show!

The sleek bun and the simply-yet-sensible accessorizing seals the deal perfectly.

Arwa Gouda

You know it and we know it, too — Arwa Gouda is always ready to do one thing. Turn heads with a stellar outfit!

And this time, it’s no different with this sexy ballgown number, stellar touches with accessories, and the optional matching facemask — yes, you can be stylish and health-conscious too!

Salma Abu Deif

Poised like a painting, Salma Abu Deif simply knows how to be effortlessly elegant.

The simple accessorizing and the timelessness of the dress paired with a slicked, sleek hairdo just perfects her red carpet look and we really can’t complain! Take notes, ladies.

Roujina

Simple but effective, don’t you think? Roujina didn’t have to do much on the red carpet.

With her getup, simple and very Jessica Rabbit-y, Roujina paired a hairdo with minimalist accessorizing and the rest is red carpet history.

Yasmine Sabry

Bombshell alert! Dressed in electric blue with her simply let down, Yasmine Sabry sent the message of the day today – less is more and confidence is everything!

Raya Abirached

Yes, a second beloved Lebanese presenter in green! Raya came in like a cannonball and won our hearts all over again with her effortless charm and her chic draped dress.

Hoda El-Treby

Isn’t she lovely, ladies and gents? Dressed in a fairytale gown, Hoda El-Treby simply gave us Audrey Hepburn vibes in the best kind of way!

So tell us, folks. Which look is your favorite?