We all have favorite fictional characters in many different categories, don’t we? Whether they’re protagonists or love interests or villains, we as an audience always seem to dig in and latch on to our faves exceptionally quickly.

It’s come to our attention, though, that fathers are a particularly underrated category when it comes to favorites, so we decided to rev up the old memory engine and list the greatest Egyptian fictional fathers of all time, for your reading pleasure.

Arabi in Fasel w Ne3od

Karim Abdelaziz isn’t exactly a stranger to father-figure and father roles, but his part as Arabi in Fasel w Ne3od takes the first place among them all.

In the movie, Arabi is a working-class single father who struggles but does his best for his son. And guess what happens when the plot thickens and the memory-loss kicks in? Arabi works himself to the bone to get his son back.

Akram in Shebr Maya

Another case of a single dad doing the best he can, Akram has managed to do the best he can and create an amazing bond with his daughter to the point where she doesn’t want any guardian that isn’t him.

This is actually kind of great to witness because Akram is very open about doing what he can do best and realizes he has flaws and works on them to be a better parent, all while not giving up on his artistic ambitions.

Sayed in Ed7ak El-Sora Tetla3 7elwa

The original Father of the Year prototype, Ahmed Zaki’s Sayed in Ed7ak El-Sora Tetla3 7elwa showed us a refreshing side to Egyptian fatherhood as a whole.

He uproots his entire life for his daughter’s education and when he discovers she’s crushing on a boy at university, he doesn’t do the classic yelling-and-slapping. Sayed actually advises her and sees things from her perspective, the only thing a daughter really wants.

Abdelhamid in Abo El-3aroosa

Abdelhamid quickly made his way into our hearts because, well, he reminds us of the quintessential Egyptian dad.

With his funny/un-funny one-liners, overprotective attitude, and overall fatherly demeanor, we can’t say we don’t consider him in the top dads list.

Wanees in Yawmeyat Wanees

Funny dads can be good dads too was basically the message of Mohamed Sobhy’s iconic TV show and we don’t have to think too hard to know that he’d delivered.

Through classic problems and solutions and mutual respect, Wanees showed an entire generation just what parenting can be.

Youssef in El-7a2e2a Wal Sarab

Although he’s aware he cannot see his children much because of circumstances, Youssef is still set on being the best father he can be and he doesn’t just stop at that. He goes in and takes yet another kid under his fatherly wing!

Baba Abdo in Abna2ey El-A3eza2 Shokran

An oldie but a goodie, Abdelmoneim Madbouly’s Baba Abdo was a success because he introduced a type of father that was lacking in the entertainment scene at that point. Caring, nurturing, and always present even when his children grow up and have lives of their own.

Doctor Ra’fat in Sok 3ala Banatak

This one’s debatable, considering this father and his three daughters spend the entire play arguing but let us explain.

Though once rigid in his way, when Dr. Ra’fat realizes his daughters have bones to pick with him, he does the unimaginable. He sits down, listens, and accepts that he was once wrong.

These fathers had a lot to offer in terms of perspective. We just hope they don’t fade out.