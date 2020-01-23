Addiction is a human struggle. It could hit anyone, be that a famous person or a stay-at-home mom. But in the case of celebrities, they don’t have the luxury of privacy when battling an addiction. And they end up being shamed for it.

Isn’t it about time we give our Egyptian celebs a safe space where they can speak out? Famous stars telling people how they, too, go through dark times could send a powerful message and let them know they are not alone.

On that note, we want to take the chance to open up that conversation. Here are some Egyptian celebrities who once battled addiction and lived to recover from it!

Dina El Sherbiny

Dina El Sherbiny is probably the ultimate success story. It’s no news that a couple of years back El Sherbiny struggled with an addiction problem which eventually led her to a year in lockup.

Back then, people shunned her badly and called for revoking her Actors’ Syndicate membership. Luckily though, the syndicate declined those negative demands and decided to give the talented actress a second chance.

A chance that she used well. El Sherbiny made a strong comeback and proved everyone wrong, inspiring everyone who went through a hardship and rose from the ashes! You go, Dina!

Nour El Sherif

In a book, written by Mostafa Yassin, veteran actor Nour El Sherif discussed details of his pill addiction at the beginning of his career. Claiming that all the fame made him suffer from severe anxiety episodes.

El Sherif almost lost his career, wife and everything. The thing that inspired him to get clean and sober. Which he did, and that choice made him one of the most significant actors in Egyptian cinema!

Ahmed El Fishawy

In more than one interview, Ahmed Farouk El Fishawy boldly admitted to substance abuse earlier in his life. Although he never said it reached the point of “addiction”, his family claimed it was a difficult time for all of them.

El Fishawy had the will and determination and got sober before things deteriorated even further. Whether we approve of his lifestyle or not, Ahmed is known to be one of the most talented actors of his generation!

Farouk El Fishawy

Another veteran actor who bravely spoke out about his addiction problem was the late Farouk El Fishawy. In an interview, he talked about how he used substance out of curiosity and how his wife and son helped him in his journey of sobriety.

Saed Saleh

The legendary comedian, Saed Saleh, was another actor who fell in the trap of using. It didn’t stop at that, he even served some time in jail for it. Saleh was never ashamed of it, though.

In many interviews the late actor owned up to his actions, saying that he was young, vain and foolish.

In an initiative to normalize opening up about addiction, we brought you some of the familiar faces we all know and love who went through it and managed to get clean. Hoping to inspire you, a family member or a friend going through the same situation.

Addiction shouldn’t be a taboo subject, and we shouldn’t shy away from it. You can always turn your life around and you have our full support!