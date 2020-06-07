Warning: blackface images

By this point, it’s safe to assume that we’ve all heard of the Black Lives Matter protests drawing attention to centuries of black oppression in the U.S. And it’s also safe to assume, we’ve all made up our minds.

Obviously, we stand with the protesters because everyone deserves basic rights, such as not getting murdered. And we’re not the only ones standing with the protesters. There have been protests in other countries calling out injustices too.

With all of this, you’d think that those of us who feel compelled to speak would make statements about solidarity and standing with Black people against their oppression, right? Well, no instead, some of them did this…

Lebanese singer Tania Saleh superimposed her face on an existing woman’s face

And this…

Moroccan actress Mariam Hussein did…this

And you know what? Sadly, this is a very, very, very long list and it seems like no one understands just why this wrong, extremely offensive, and just plain insensitive at this point.

See, when called out for blatant racism, the person’s reaction can be something like this:

The fact you knew what a black face was and you still did it WOW , americans did the blackface but it was all around the world and being arab doesn’t make you any less racist pic.twitter.com/i1q0vPMgcU — not found (@itsmisxal) June 2, 2020

We can’t believe we have to say this again, but blackface is racist. Period.

Blackface started as a way to supposedly add Black characters in theatrical shows by not involving any actual Black people, instead opting to cover people who aren’t Black in dark makeup so they could act like every stereotype they’ve come up with.

That was then. And now? Well, it’s still just as racist and it will never stop being so. There is no such thing as “non-offensive blackface” and it will never promote solidarity. Rather, it will step on that solidarity to break it in half.

Okay, you may want to say, we have a point but they still didn’t mean it. Their intentions were good, weren’t they? All they wanted was just to do something with their platforms.

Well, here’s the thing. Good intentions never excuse our own racism.

we’ll leave the floor to you

We should not have to be in other people’s shoes to feel empathy for them. All we can do is stand with them and unlearn the behaviors that add to their struggles.

See, we’ve already established that racism exists in our societies and real solidarity has no place for that. When we see things like these, we should rightfully call them out. We should call out our peers on discriminatory behaviors they pull, and if they do the same, we should listen.

And if influencers and other celebrities want to use their platforms for good purposes, they have to use their platforms in ways that don’t promote racist acts while stubbornly insisting that they meant well. They have to educate themselves just like we all did so no one has to hear things like “no, this isn’t blackface” again.

We don’t get a Get-Out-of-“Being Racist”-Jail-Free cards just because of geography.