TikTok is a global community where over a billion people come to connect, share their passions, and find inspiration. A springboard for discovery, TikTok creators show us every day that one spark can lead anywhere, from sharing new recipes to inspiring someone to find their new favorite hobby.

Today, TikTok unveils The Discover List 2026, a global showcase highlighting 50 creators to watch across five categories: Educators, Foodies, Icons, Innovators, and Originators.

These creators have a gift for storytelling, building worlds where curiosity leads to discovery and all communities are welcomed.