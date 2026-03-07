As the shows of the first half of Ramadan wrapped up, we can’t help but think what if things had gone differently? Some endings left us satisfied, others caught us off guard, and a few just didn’t hit the way we hoped. Let’s take a moment to imagine the finales we really wanted and the closures that would’ve made it all perfect.

Kan Yama Kan — A Final Verdict

Kan Yama Kan shocked everyone when the ending was left ambiguously open. Probably the most powerful cliffhanger we’ve seen in years, it’s hard to know who Farah chose to live with during her emotional breakdown, leaving us all jaw-dropped as the credits rolled.

El Set Monalisa — A Stronger Punishment

After Monalisa went through an abusive marriage and almost got imprisoned because of her in-laws’ scheming plans, it was great to see Hassan and the rest of the gang take a guilty verdict after inflicting so much pain on her. Still, it would’ve been more satisfying to see him suffer a little more before serving his sentence.

Ein Sehreya — The Confession We Waited For

Probably one of the best relationships we’ve seen in a long time, we all felt Asmaa’s absence as Adel concluded his dangerous ventures. Their feelings are left unresolved, neither confessing their love to the other as the series came to an end.

Sawa Sawa — Happily Ever After

No words can describe our heartbreak for this couple when Ahlam passed away right after giving birth to their child, leaving Heema alone to face the challenges of being a single father. Though he became a great dad, it would’ve been heartwarming to see the whole family live happily ever after.

Which ending did you want to see most?