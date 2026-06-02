Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026, – The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the world’s largest
archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization, and Legacy Development and
Management, have officially signed a collaboration agreement with Phlog, Egypt’s
leading photography platform and creative community, to launch “Framing Time” an
ambitious photography education and cultural storytelling program designed to
empower emerging photographers across Egypt.
Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026, – The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the world’s largest