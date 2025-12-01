Some stories enter softly. They do not start with glory or success. They begin in homes

where childhood fears live quietly in corners. For Sherif Sewilam, one of Egypt’s most

influential names in the pet world today, the beginning was never obvious. It began with

fear. A real phobia of dogs. The kind that makes a child freeze when a stray walks by or

rush inside when a neighbor’s gate opens.

Sherif admired animals from afar, but admiration does not erase fear. Not until life

decides to send a moment that shifts everything.

That moment arrived as a tiny pup not even three weeks old. His older brother placed him

in Sherif’s hands. A fragile ball of warmth. Eyes barely open. Breath soft and uneven.

Sherif remembers that day with clarity. Something inside him cracked open. The fear did

not vanish instantly. But it softened. It lost its shape.

He named the puppy Carlito.

Day after day, that little dog taught Sherif a new rhythm. The quiet trust. The loyalty. The

way a dog can love without question. A connection grew. And with it, a seed of passion

that would follow him through every chapter of his life.

From fear to fascination. From fascination to purpose. And from purpose to a career that

would transform him into one of the most respected figures in Egypt’s pet industry.

How a Childhood Fear Became a Lifelong Mission

Sherif spent years shaping himself. Not loudly. Not for applause. He studied dog anatomy

online long before it was trendy. He saved every coin until he had enough to travel and

compete. He devoted his time to learning what makes a dog healthy, strong, balanced,

and confident.

The world started to recognize his efforts. He built a reputation as a German Shepherd

breeder whose dogs were not only powerful competitors but reflections of deep

understanding and care. By 2017, he achieved what many only dream of. Winning the

Best Show Line Dog in the world. Years later, he celebrated a championship with ASAP,

the dog closest to his heart and the name of his next brand to come.

But his passion did not stop at competitions. Sherif stepped into the world of pet nutrition

with the same hunger to learn. Across almost three decades at Nestlé Purina, he gathered

the science, the expertise, and the insights needed to create something of his own one

day.

That day eventually came.

Carlito was born. The puppy who once cured his phobia had now become the face of an

Egyptian brand built on experience, heart, and the belief that pets deserve real care.

Today, Carlito is one of Egypt’s fastest-growing pet food companies, with an investment

that has climbed to 2.3 million dollars. The brand expanded from dry food to launching

canned wet food for adult dogs and cats. Then came the biscuits and treats line, which

already holds a 3 percent market share and aims to rise to 15 percent.

For the first time, Carlito began exporting to the UAE. A major step that signals

something bigger. A local dream ready to walk confidently into international markets.

Building a Brand from the Heart. Growing a Community for the Future

The rise of Carlito is not luck. It is years of consistency, sacrifice, global exposure, and a

founder who refuses to settle. Sherif and his team are pushing distribution to its highest

potential. More stores. More cities. More visibility. The goal is to reach every Egyptian

pet owner with food they can trust and afford. A brand positioned not just as a product

but as a movement. One that elevates the standards of the local market and fills it with

real competition.

Behind every decision is the boy who once feared dogs. The man who found his calling

in a twenty-day old puppy. And the leader who believes that passion paired with

knowledge can build something meaningful and lasting.

Carlito is more than food. It is Sherif’s story expressed through formulas, packaging, and

the wag of every tail that eats from their bowl. It is the story of a man who loves animals

so deeply that he chose to build a future around them. A future where Egyptian products

stand tall, locally and globally.

For Sherif, this brand is a promise. A promise to pets. To owners. To the industry he has

dedicated his life to. It is a reminder that sometimes the biggest journeys begin with the

smallest moments. A puppy no bigger than a hand. A fear that turned into love. A love

that turned into purpose. And a purpose that built one of Egypt’s most inspiring pet

brands today.

Carlito carries his heart. His history. And his hope for what is still yet to come.