Maldives, August 2026. Every island in the Maldives has a beach. Not every island has a story. At

RAAYA by Atmosphere, the story begins with Seb, a shipwrecked artist who washed ashore and

decided to stay. His life on the island shapes everything guests see and do, and it turns an ordinary

holiday into something closer to an adventure you get to live inside.

Traces of Seb are everywhere. His ship still rests on the island, and his spirit lives on at the Artist

Zone, where guests can try their hand at art and craft, paint, build, or simply watch. It is a simple

idea, but it stays with you.

