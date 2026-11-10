Within the framework of the directives of His Excellency the President of the Republic to expand the implementation of national programs directed at the Juniors, and to provide the opportunity for the largest possible number of Egyptians to hone their skills and develop their leadership and personal capabilities, the National Training Academy announces, Saturday, November 7, 2026, the opening of registration for the third batch of the Presidential Program for Qualifying the junior for Leadership, which is being implemented this year through an integrated training model in two stages Ensuring the opportunity for thousands of promising young people from various governorates of the Republic and diverse educational backgrounds.