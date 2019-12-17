A new decade is upon us, and whether you’re feeling nostalgic or glad this year is finally over, it’s time to welcome 2020. If you still need to make plans, here’s your ultimate guide to the best parties taking place here in Cairo!

Hamaki Concert

Yes, Hamaki is finally blessing us with a New Year’s Eve concert and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the new year. The concert will take place at Dusit Thani Lake View. Hurry up and get your tickets now!

Mohamed Mounir

For Mounir’s fans, a New Year’s Eve concert is basically a ritual. Many even claim that he’s always at his best game during those concerts. So make sure to catch him live at Triumph Luxury Hotel In Kattameya!

Amr Diab

After performing on New Year’s Eve outside Egypt for years, El Hadaba finally decided to bless his Egyptian fans with a home performance. The party is set to be in Hurghada, but no further details have been announced yet. Keep an eye out!

Mohamed Fouad

After stopping for years, Fou2sh is finally back with a New Year’s Eve concert at Grand Nile Tower. Feeling nostalgic? Book your tickets now!

Wael Gassar

Last but not least, the king of romance, Wael Gassar is performing live in Egypt on New Year’s Eve. Don’t miss his visit to Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo!

Honestly, we can’t find of a better way to spend New year’s Eve. So, what’s it going to be?