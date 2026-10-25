Marking 11 years of timeless luxury in the heart of Cairo, the hotel celebrates its journey with continued international recognition from Condé Nast Traveler.


Cairo, Egypt – October 2026 – The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo proudly celebrates its 11th anniversary, marking more than a decade of exceptional hospitality, memorable experiences and timeless luxury in the heart of Egypt’s capital. Overlooking the iconic Nile River and the historic Egyptian Museum, the hotel continues to be a distinguished destination for travellers seeking refined experiences, authentic Egyptian character and the legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton is renowned. 

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