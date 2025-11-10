For the first time in history, the world-renowned Grand Ball of Monte Carlo graced the majestic city of Cairo, bringing European grandeur to the heart of Egypt. To bejewel this star-studded royal evening, The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo was selected as the official caterer for this prestigious event; bringing taste, artistry and flavorful elegance to a royal celebration unlike any other.

Under the shimmering Cairo night sky and within the regal walls of Abdeen Palace, guests experienced an evening aptly titled ‘Royalty on the Nile.’ The prestigious event united royalty, global celebrities, and distinguished public figures from across the world marking a milestone where elegance, culture, world-class catering and history intertwined.