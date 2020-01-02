You probably have a few skeletons in your closet, don’t you? Of course, we’re not talking about the Joe-from-You kind of skeletons here, but rather about the memories of people we’ve loved and couldn’t keep: the Ones That Got Away.

So, you might be asking? Everyone keeps their memories of their One that Got Away, so they can reflect on the better times and the what-if’s and what-could-have-been’s and — let’s stop you right here.

This is exactly what we need to stop doing. There’s no charm about heartbreak and there’s nothing sweet about keeping the weight of all these past memories.

The One Who Got Away, or whatever else you may call that, is an overrated myth and we’re telling you why.

You’re getting tricked into adding more heartbreak onto your heartbreak

All break-ups are painful in their own way, but leaving someone you’re still very much in love with is especially painful. And it gets even harder if you keep repeating that it was “no one’s fault”.

We’re not saying you didn’t deserve a happier ending, we’re only saying that if you keep thinking about how both of you were completely powerless in stopping something from happening, the heartbreak compounds and takes a life of its own.

Also, we can’t help but wonder here that the dream is better than the reality of things. They’re the One That Got Away now but what happens if you got back together and it’s nothing like you remembered?

This myth means your love life is on hold for a while

Holding on to the idealized One That Got Away makes it difficult to go about your romantic life normally. You’ll always be moving around, lugging a ghost behind you and always compare everyone you meet to that ghost.

This might cost you someone great in the end, which is why you need to take the time to heal before you bring someone into a love triangle with you and an idea.

Fate is a thing

So, here’s a thing: if the One That Got Away was supposed to be part of your life and you’re supposed to end up together, you’d be together.

Sure, there might be obstacles in your way but at least there will be attempts to work things out. That person will be making an effort to stay in your life, at the very least. If they don’t, then they’re not meant to be a part of it.

Not to sound cheesy, but if it was meant to be, it will be.