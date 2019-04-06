Egypt is a country that never sleeps. Ever met a successful Egyptian with a regular sleeping schedule? This just never happens!

It became an Egyptian modern tradition to start your day at night. In a very relatable campaign, OPPO captured just that.

The “Sleepless in Egypt” Campaign:

OPPO featured young Egyptian talents Zap Tharwat and Huda El-Mufti, who shared their sleepless nights’ stories. Just like most Egyptian youth, Tharwat and El-Mufti spent – and still continue to – countless nights to achieve their dreams.

El-Mufti is an Egyptian actress and model who began her artistic career after studying theater. El-Mufti gained mainstream attention with her role at the TV Show Haza Al-Masa’a, portraying the character of Nadine, which aired in the 2017 Ramadan season. She later appeared in the TV Show Ladyna Akwal Okhra alongside the superstar Yousra, and this year she appeared in the hit series Ka’ano Embareh.

El-Mufti shares with us why she spends her sleepless nights; she wants to follow her dream. In the ad she shares with us “I worked hard on myself to develop and constantly improve. I spent several nights trying, and took my first steps towards my goal to become an actress. I will continue working hard until I fulfill my dream!”

As for Tharwat, his sleepless nights are spent to sustain his dream and keep living it. “I always record at night. Usually, during the daytime I work on producing my music and at night I record. The best part of what I do are my conversations with people on the street, working hard on my writing, and the long hours in the studio. My main motive behind writing new songs is telling a story I’ve seen in the city’s busy streets of Cairo. This is my main drive to produce new songs.”

Tharwat is a Rapper and songwriter. Some of his most notable singles are “Meen El Sabab” and “Ehna generation and generation Antua.” Before being a fulltime artist, Tharwat earned an American Diploma and studied engineering for four years.

The Power of Portraits:

Through this campaign, Tharwat and El-Mufti were joined with photographer Batool Al-Daawi who captured their sleepless nights with the OPPO F11 Pro; showing us the power of portraits.

Al-Daawi, however, didn’t just capture Tharwat and El-Mufti’s sleepless nights. Al-Daawi also captured portraits for those who work at night or stay overnight to work on themselves to achieve their dream. She shot a Falouka sailor, Saxophonist Youssef Fawzy, and a waiter.

Saxophonist Youssed Fawzy said: “Four years ago, I decided to give up everything for music. I used to study every day and then go play saxophone in the street so people would know me. Step by step I started playing in small parties and big ones. And this is just my beginning…”

Additionally, she shot some fierce women who broke stereotypes; including DJ Dina Akladius, football player Farida Sallem, and choreographer Khadiga Al-Arkan, because yes women empowerment!

Choreographer Khadiga Al-Arkan stated: “I knew at a very young age that Choreography was my passion & I was not willing to give up on achieving this dream. I was blessed to be supported by my family, friends, & instructors. Started taking many workshops with international Choreographers and bit by bit I saw my dream come to reality. I am now a professional Choreographer and instructor. I performed in front of thousands of people, started Choreographing several commercials and video clips, and became a main Hip Hop Choreographer instructor at a very reputable Gym & Fitness Center in Egypt. I am still learning and growing, hungry for more and will never stop.”

The older we get, the more we feel nostalgic about our past, and how much we struggled to reach where we are today. Whether we’re taking a selfie, or having our picture taken, portrait photography has so much power in documenting who we are, which we all usually forget.

Unlike before, we can now easily find phones that can take high-res photos of us, so we can capture our stories and keep our memories; the good and bad.

How were those Sleepless Nights Captured?

With the OPPO F11 Pro, we can all get inspired to actually document what we do, and finally, see ourselves as the hero of our own stories!

OPPO F11 Pro with 48 MP rising camera, will capture your important moments and keep your memories, even and especially those in low light.

OPPO have been known for their F series phones and their selfie cameras. The OPPO F11, the new addition to the F series, however, breaks the cycle just like the stars of their campaign.

OPPO F11 and F11 Pro, of course, inherit the excellent selfie function of the F series as well as the sleek gradient design of F9.

Additionally, the F11 series boasts several innovative technologies and are equipped with a new 48MP ultra-clear camera system, a rising camera, and a panoramic screen, bringing users more comfortable and flawless user experience.

And because no one has time to charge their phones during those sleepless nights, the OPPO F11 supports VOOC flash charge, which enables users to capture photos without worrying about the battery charge.

As for the OPPO F11 Pro colors, they are nothing but pieces of art! The OPPO F11 Pro can be found in the colors Thunder Black, a triple-color gradient), and Aurora Green, a double-color gradient.

