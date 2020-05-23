Justice for a woman in Egypt is especially hard to find. And this isn’t exactly shocking. See, whether women are discriminated against or robbed or harassed or far worse, they will be pushed back to reconcile by those who think they’re “taking it too far” and “ruining someone’s life”.

Because of this, it’s rare to see a woman press charges. And this is why nothing has made us happier than seeing Mahinor Hassan (Twitter user @rridiculousss) press charges against her blackmailer and get the justice she deserved.

What happened

Recently, Mahinor took to Twitter to reveal this incident. At the beginning of May, she got texts from an unsaved number asking her for sexual favors and threatening to leak private information and photos (previously shared with an old friend Mahinor had cut ties with) if she doesn’t comply.

كان في ولد حاول يبتزني بصور وحاجات شخصية ليا من سنين كانت بيني وبين بنت زمان جدا والأكونت إتقفل والبنت ماعرفهاش من سنين، والدنيا مشت تمام، لحد ما بعتلي صوري وقعد يهددني بكلام قذر، هعتذر وهنزل منه حاجة بسيطة بس عشان الناس تفرح معايا إن الشخص اللي عمل دا، مكانه هيبقى في السجن قريب. pic.twitter.com/iU9GefC7hL — ماهينور حسن (@rridiculousss) May 22, 2020

Mahinor immediately blocked the number and went to the Smouha Police Department to file a report, telling them everything that happened. 2 days later, Cairo-based police contacted her and asked her to travel to the capital because they caught her blackmailer.

Once at the Omraneya Police Department, Mahinor gets into a run-in with her blackmailer’s lawyer and family, who all beg her to back down so as not to ruin the young man’s life. And, yes, Mahinor responded with the same question you might be thinking — and what about her life? The life her blackmailer was dead-set on ruining?

The response she got is the one you’re also expecting. According to the blackmailer’s brother-in-law, this was an act by a naive boy and they would reprimand him at home.

Predictably, the side pressing charges ignored that and recapped the whole incident at the prosecutor’s office, filling additional paperwork. Once the blackmailer walked into the office, further questioning ensued. Mahinor is currently waiting for updates about the trial’s date, despite further intimidation from the blackmailer’s uncle via phone.

Why this story is extremely important, especially now

Naturally, as you read this, you can see the importance of Mahinor Hassan’s story and ongoing trial with the man who tried to blackmail her. It doesn’t just give us hope that justice can be served to women — it also proves that women simply can report incidents.

Whether it’s a matter of harassment, rape, or otherwise, women involved are usually discouraged to report these cases. Sometimes, this is due to the fact that the tables are turned on the victim herself (i.e: “she asked for it”) or due to external pressures from society (i.e: “you’re ruining his life”).

Seeing stories like Mahinor’s being reported, women put in similar situations will see that there is a chance they will get their justice if they keep a firm stance and not back down.

With this, we will see an increase in reports about crimes against women and we can finally hold hope that something will be done about it. That these women will finally be heard and served their justice.

A sorely needed step for the better. Don’t be afraid to report.