You know that feeling when you’re out and about with the gang and suddenly you hear some stomach rumbling? Well, so do we but here’s the thing.

Usually when people hunt for something to satisfy their munchies, they go for a few set items like any crepes or waffles they come across. We’ve decided to fix this, though, by giving you the best waffle spots in the city!

Angie’s

A cozy hub in its own right, Angie’s has many gems but the waffles especially are to die for. Think we’re exaggerating? Try the different variations.

Location: New Cairo and Nasr City

Mama’s

Though relatively new to the game, Mama’s is slowly changing the dessert game. Especially when it comes to waffles.

Mama’s doesn’t have a set store so you can get their waffles through ordering or buying the frozen packages from stores near you!

Waffle Station

This spot is among the greats because you don’t only get sweet and savory waffles. No, you can also create your own if you’re feeling up for something unusual. Just don’t go too off-the-rails now.

Location: 6th of October and Sheikh Zayed

Wafflicious

Before walking into any Wafflicious, prepare yourself for the insane amount of deliciousness you’re going to face. You’ll need it.

Location: Nasr City, Dokki, New Cairo, Ma’adi, Masaken Sheraton, Mokkatam, Zamalek

Crusty Waffles and Crepe

A beacon of savory and sweet waffles, Crusty Waffles and Crepe has another specialty up its sleeves: a waffle hot-dog. Trust us, you’ll love it.

Location: New Cairo

Bubbilicious

Yes, we know Bubbilicious is more known for their refreshing smoothies but they have quite the selection of waffles. If you’re in Zamalek and the munchies hit you one day, check it out because you won’t regret it.

Location: Zamalek

Cuts & Nuts

With a calm, cozy atmosphere and all the waffles and desserts you can try, it’d have been a shame to have Cuts & Nuts miss our list.

Location: 6th of October, Zamalek.

Mr. Waffle

This October city staple has become so specialized in waffles, it’s kind of becoming its own science. And you know what? We don’t want it to ever stop.

Location: 6th of October

Are waffles just pancakes with abs? Who cares, we’re eating them anyway!