You were waiting for this one, weren’t you? Well, so were we because sometimes analyzing the Gouna Film Festival’s red carpet looks that didn’t work is just that much more fun!

So without further ado, here are the worst dressed celebrities from the opening ceremony!

Boosy Shalaby

There’s a lot you can say about this dress but, sadly, none of it will be any good. We don’t really know what Boosy Shalaby was thinking but perhaps she was a little too into Halloween than Gouna.

Mai Selim

Is Mai Selim trying to be a reimagined version of Ariana Grande with rhinestones? We’ll probably never really know but one thing’s for sure – that dress isn’t doing the best for her or her respiratory system!

Sarah El-Tonsi

Sure, green is a popular on GFF’s red carpet but, honestly, not all the green choices were a good fit. Just look at this one. But, hey, hit-or-misses happen when we least expect it.

Kinda Alloush

Okay, let’s be honest for three seconds. We just love Kinda Alloush. She’s a sweetheart who’s easy on the eyes in literally anything except that yellow dress. It’s a bit much.

Nesreen Tafesh

With her reputation for the racy and the daring, we were honestly a little disappointed with Nesreen Tafesh’s dress choice today.

Not only is it unimaginative and prom dress-y, but the sheer fabric and the ribbon involved add to the fray rather than elevate it!

Passant Shawky

So…there’s a lot going on in this photo, right? So much so, you might just be confused as what’s it all supposed to mean. Well, we’re just going to stick to saying that this isn’t really the way to go for Passant.

Yousra

In cases like these, photos do say a thousand words, don’t they? Perhaps the only salvageable thing about this dress is it’s color, but other than that, well, it’s certainly a miss on Yousra’s part.

It’s called a hit-or-miss for a reason, don’t you think?