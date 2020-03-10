Have you ever had one of those days when you got bored of the regular cafe or club outings? When you felt like gathering your friends to do some activity and make a day out of it? Here are a few places to consider!

Winter Wonderland

Have you heard about Zed Park? You must have seen people posting pictures of this cool new theme park in Sheikh Zayed. Carousels, trampolines, a Ferris wheel and a roller coaster are some of the fun rides they offer over there.

Magic Planet

Mall of Egypt is home to one of the dearest places to our hearts in Cairo, Magic Planet. A revamped model of old school play areas full of video games and full-on gaming areas.

Foot Park

Egypt’s first football theme park is a place you need to hear about. So, you basically head to Maxim Mall with your gang, take on a challenge, and win super cool gifts!

Laser Tag

You probably miss this hidden gem whenever you’re at Sun City Mall, but it’s there and it’s super fun. Just have a handful of your friends and enjoy the best laser maze you can find in Egypt!

Gravity Code

A massive space full of nothing but bouncy trampolines, does it get any better? We think, not. Find it at Amusement Center, New Cairo now.

What are you waiting for? There are many places out there where pure fun awaits you. If you would like to suggest more spots, tell us in the comments!