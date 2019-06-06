Yes, you read that right!

In celebration of the World Tapas Day, the Nile Ritz-Carlton planned a three-day feat of tapas extravaganza, featuring the Spanish One Michelin Star Chef, Ruben Arnanz.

In partnership with the Spanish Embassy in Cairo, Arnanz will be flying to Egypt to invite guests to explore the tapas world, discover culinary specialties and gastronomic tips, all while celebrating tapas and the Spanish culture.

The Tapas Sensation will run from Monday the 17th of June to Friday the 21st of June. During those three days, Arnanz will take guests through the real Spanish culinary journey. Guests will enjoy an exclusive dining experience with unique innovations and unforgettable flavors.

Chef Ruben Arnanz was born in Segovia, Spain, and made a name for himself in the Spanish culinary world in no time. Arnanz received his first Michelin star at the young age of 29 years old! This naturally made him one of the youngest chefs to receive this honor.

In addition to his Michelin star, Arnanz is known to be a traveler chef who managed to gain experiences from the top chefs and restaurants around the world! Arnanz also directs his own gastronomic consulting group, creating and settling common objectives with owners who wish to start or enhance their culinary proposals worldwide. Arnanz has published his first book titled “Ancha es Castilla”, meaning New Castilian Cuisine, that reflects his native land and culture and includes 120 recipes.

So even though we will be getting just Spanish tapas from him this time, we never know what to expect when it comes to flavor with Arnanz! This is why we are excited that he will be having a cooking class!

Arnanz will be having not one, but TWO exclusive cooking classes taking place on the 18th and 19th of June at Nox around noontime and followed by a delicious lunch at the hotel’s famous rooftop with breathtaking views of the Nile River and Cairo Tower.

At night, Chef Arnanz has put together ten must-try waves of tapas served at Bar’Oro and complemented by a live band. Finally, Culina’s renowned Farm-To-Table Friday brunch will have an enhanced edge on Friday the 21st of June with a special Spanish corner with live stations and tapas specialties, along with unlimited Sangrias and live entertainment.

We don’t know much Spanish, but if we did, we will be saying that we can’t wait for his visit – in Spanish!