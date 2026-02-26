Etnein Gherna immediately draws viewers in from its very first episodes, highlighting themes that feel real, uncomfortable, and deeply relatable. Here are some of the things that the first episodes spotlighted and made us instantly invested in the story.

Post Divorce Depression from a Man’s POV

The series explores post-divorce depression through a man’s emotional lens. It breaks the stereotype that men move on easily or don’t suffer deeply. Instead, it shows silence, isolation, and the hidden weight men often carry alone, a struggle that isn’t talked about enough.

Filming Celebrities at Funerals Without Respecting Boundaries

One of the most important issues the first episodes presented was the idea of filming celebrities at family funerals without respecting their grief. The scene sheds light on how media and content creation can sometimes turn a private loss into public content, something we unfortunately see nowadays.

Following Your Dreams Despite Pressure and Rejection

The story emphasizes choosing your dreams even when the world doubts you and refuses to believe in you. The series reminds us that fulfilment and success begin when we stop waiting for validation from others and keep believing in ourselves despite any obstacles that face us.

Being Shamed and Rejected for Your Passion

Nour, played by Dina El Sherbiny, faces rejection simply because of her profession. It reflects how society often judges ambition, especially when it challenges traditional norms.

What has caught your attention in the series so far?