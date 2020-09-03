What a year 2020 has been! Sure, we’re barely 9 months in but wow, has it felt like six lifetimes full of unpredictable oddities. Thinking about it, we’re not even sure what the weirdest parts of this year were.

It’s literally that jam-packed and we’re in the beginning of September! So much is going on, it feels like the script to a bad TV show. Don’t you think so?

Well, in every bad TV show, there are many plots that seem way too weird to make sense. And for 2020, these plots (aka glitches) are literally everywhere!

Natural (and other) disasters everywhere

This year was so rife with natural disasters you might not remember all of them, so let us sum them up. There was a series of fires in Australia in January, followed by volcanoes erupting in The Philippines, a locust swarm in East Africa and parts of Asia, and green (yes, really) snow in Antarctica!

That’s not even going into the disasters caused by veiled corruption like the explosions in Beirut!

A global pandemic ensued and everyone was quarantined

We’re sure we don’t need to tell you this but, well, COVID-19 is still a thing and has been one since the year started.

Consequently, we were on home lock-down for, like, six months and discovered that literally everything could be done at home. Congratulations, now we all know life’s a scam!

Elon Musk wants to Black Mirror us

…Yeah, so Elon Musk is probably the closest thing we have to a mad scientist and now, he really wants to act like one. See, the Tesla man (who also named his child after a key-smash) wants to put internet chips in our brains so we can always be connected.

Naturally, all you should think is “yikes” and if you’re weirded out by the ethical side, just think of how strong Egyptian Wi-Fi is and you’ll get why this is awful.

Prince Harry literally left the kingdom

Filed under news that shocked literally everyone, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle resigned from the royal family and stopped using their titles. So, hey, sometimes you can quit family!

Messi wants to leave FC Barcelona

Okay so everyone knew Leo Messi would leave Barcelona eventually but…we all thought he would have simply retired.

Instead what’s happening is Messi wants to leave the club to play somewhere else! And it looks like this case is heading to the courts too.

The President of North Korea allegedly faked his death

Not in the Top Ten Wildest Things but still pretty important, the President of North Korea has been pronounced dead in the beginning of the year…only so we can all discover he’s actually alive and well.

And some sources say, the President faked his death to weed out un-loyal followers from his circles.

Brexit ACTUALLY happened

After years and years of skirting around the subject and having referendums, Britain has finally left the European Union to the chagrin of almost everyone.

Twitter was hacked for a bitcoin scam

Hey, remember when all the verified accounts on Twitter couldn’t tweet for some time? Yeah, that happened because someone hacked Twitter and started promoting a large-scale bitcoin scam.

Marwan Pablo retired in his early twenties

Granted, this isn’t one of the biggest shocks of the year, especially not on this list but come on — Marwan Pablo very early on in his twenties is pretty impressive, especially considering the impact he’d had on music in such a short time.

We still have winter to go on, so who knows? Maybe 2020 will re-introduce dinosaurs soon!