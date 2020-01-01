If you feel like a lot of changes have happened to you this year, and being “single” is one of them, things can be really hard for you. Especially around all the celebrations and festivities of Christmas and New Year’s.

Because we understand how lonely it could get for you, maybe the reminders below can help you get through these tough times!

It’s okay to feel disappointed

Even if being single in general doesn’t suck for you, it’s okay to be conscious about it sometimes. It’s okay to feel a tad jealous of all your engaged or happily married peers. You are allowed to want a relationship from time to time.

This time of year is hard for everyone

Despite what you may think, the end of the year is usually hard for everyone. Single or otherwise. It’s a time when everyone is contemplating their choices, failures and changes. So, you could be thinking that you’re the only person in the world who is unhappy, but that is far from the truth.

Don’t believe the movies

Around the holiday season, it’s almost impossible to avoid all the movies about perfect families and perfect relationships. Don’t let them get to you. They are just movies. Don’t compare your life to a movie screen!

Your schedule won’t always match everybody’s

Maybe the reason why you don’t have any plans for New Year’s is because your relatives are busy preparing for a wedding or your friend already made plans with family. It has nothing to do with them not wanting to spend time with you.

Single people can have fun too

Holidays are about spending quality time with loved ones. They could be your family, friends or even coworkers. Don’t get too hung up on the idea of a partner and plan a get together with someone you haven’t seen for a while.

Finally, don’t feel insecure just because you’re single. A relationship is not the most important thing in the world. And if anyone tells you otherwise, you should feel sorry for them!