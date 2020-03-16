It’s no secret that women don’t exactly have the best time in transportation. We all know that even in a taxi or a ride-share app car, we will be prepared with the classic backup plan–a quick phone call to a friend or a relative so that the driver will know that someone is following the ride and will report any incident if it happened.

The thing is, sometimes this plan can dramatically backfire. Sometimes, you’ll dial a number and you’ll discover that you don’t have credit or you don’t have a decent signal. You can pretend to call someone, sure, but your phone might ring or you might be a bad actress.

So, what do you do to get around this problem? How do you still make the driver believe you have someone in your corner, who knows exactly where you are in that given minute?

We’re glad you asked because this is where the new interactive voice note trend comes in. And let’s just tell you, we’re not above calling this trend a lifesaver because it is.

Here’s one in Arabic. يا ريت لو اي حد سجل حاجة أو لقاها يحطها reply و نجمعهم في thread علشان البنات يبقى عندها تشكيلة تشغلها لما تحس انها مش مستريحة https://t.co/5DhmnK1KCa pic.twitter.com/tsljq6Oa2S — Rosaline Elbay (@RosalineElbay) March 14, 2020

This trend originated, funnily enough, through a couple of American TikTok videos as an easy means to make women and girls feel safe when they’re in uncomfortable rides with strangers.

Actress Rosaline Elbay caught wind of this trend and immediately launched a mini-campaign with a video containing an Egyptian version of the Interactive Voice Note/Video trend. In her tweet, she also vehemently encouraged other Egyptian women to share voice notes in a similar vein, to ensure their safety.

Teens on Tiktok are making fake conversation videos that people can play if they’re feeling unsafe in an Uber pic.twitter.com/OCbQOmrjet — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020 the tweet with the original video

Its usage is very simple, as you can see, but there’s one little trick you should be aware of. Once you download these little videos, you should rehearse the dialogue as if it’s a real conversation on speaker. That way it will feel natural and unassuming.

Download these videos, send your friends voice notes and vice versa. Don’t forget to stay safe out there!