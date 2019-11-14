If you’re in a long-term relationship, you already know that fighting is sometimes inevitable. The trick is learning how not to consume both of your energies in silly fights, and save it up for real constructive arguments.

Sadly, this is easier said than done. Sometimes, there is no escape from fighting over where to eat or what film to watch on Netflix.

But if you don’t want this to be your lifestyle, here are some tips to keep the peace!

Agree To Differ

You need to know that no matter how compatible you and your partner are, you will always have different fundamental views of certain things. It could be religion, social issues or politics. And that’s okay.

Instead of going back and forth about the same topics and eventually fighting or feeling resentment towards one another, just accept your differences!

Stop Sweating the Small Stuff

There is no point in waging war in the car over the shortest way to get to your destination. Yes, no matter how sure you are of your way, he’s also equally sure that his way is the right way to go.

Ask yourself, does it really matter? If the answer is no, just let it go. Being in harmony is more important than proving you are right!

Be Mindful

We all get mood swings, it’s no biggie. Just warn your partner beforehand and express how irritated you feel . This way, he will know that your sudden attitude is not personal.

If you find yourself picking on your partner for no reason, redirect your negative energy. Take a nap, eat properly or just chill watching the TV.

Keep Perspective

No matter how much you try to resist it, there will be a time when you just go at it and start fighting. Women have a way of hitting below the belt in fights, avoid that by keeping perspective.

Before you respond in a way to hurt their feelings, remember how this is your significant other. So, there’s no need to be mean or call them names when expressing your anger! You still want them in your life, right?

The most perfect couples argue. It’s no big deal. You just need to pick your battles and be conscious about HOW you fight!