If there’s one word we can use to describe Egypt, it’d be “contradictory”. Simply put, we’re a country that thrives on being contradictory.

Confused? Well, you’re about to be outraged.

See, here’s the thing. We all appreciate our freedom. We, especially girls and women, want the freedom to dress however we want without being questioned for being “too open” or “too conservative” or –worse– have what we’re wearing thrown back in our faces as a weapon.

And this is exactly what happened with Lamia Lotfey…or, more accurately, her daughter. This is the story —

Lotfey’s daughter was given warning codes by her teachers for her not-wearing the hijab, which is apparently a part of the school uniform.

The teachers didn’t stop there either and told the girl to “fix her issues with her mom” because she will not be allowed into school with a hijab on. They even said that if the student didn’t want to wear it, then she could wear it to school and take it off when she leaves.

Naturally, this escalated with Lotfey filing an official complaint against the school and the school principal simply not seeing what was wrong with her “taking care of Lotfey’s daughter” especially in a “mixed-school environment”…

Because caring for a child means controlling how they dress, against their parents’ wishes, apparently.

But wait, it gets worse. See, after the topic reached the online space, people started voicing their opinions…by threatening the student and her mother with complaints against them for their “behavior”.

Seeing all the outrage that ensued against Lotfey and her daughter as well as the incident itself, the National Council for Women filed a complaint to the Minister of Education about the school’s compulsory hijab code.

Now, we all know two things. This is just all too extreme. But this isn’t really the last of it. In fact, it’s only the tip of the iceberg.

See, these threats and complaints against Lotfey and her daughter didn’t just stop in the offline world.

We'll give you a sample here of what some comments were, but you'll pretty much get the big picture with them alone:

Yeah. So, here’s the thing. Schools are meant to teach students to be all-around good people. They give you structure and, most importantly, they give students the freedom to express themselves. They shouldn’t force trauma upon them, like what we’re seeing happen.

Now, we have to talk about the elephant in the room here. Remember when we said this whole issue is about freedom? And the freedom to be yourself and not have schools forcing something that’s not actually part of the dress-code on the students?

Well, freedom here is not , like what some people have said in these horrifying comments, meant to stifle the hijab and anyone who wears it.

It means simply respecting the female students’ wishes, whether they want to wear the hijab or not. Because this really is not the school’s business and the fact that they transgressed that line into students’ personal beliefs and lives should be worrying.

