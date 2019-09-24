Every award season we think we know how everything goes by now. Committees will surely pick and choose according to popular choices, so that means the list of winners will be rather predictable.

The 2019 Emmy’s, though, broke all those stereotypes. Read up, if you don’t believe us.

Game of Thrones (GOT) Cleaned Out The Awards, Just Not The Way You’d Expect

This year, it may seem like the only “important” awards the famous TV series had gotten were Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor, for Peter Dinklage.

Dinklage has beaten Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul Supporting Actor Emmy record

That’s as far from the truth as anything. All the awards really lie within the work done behind the camera.

GOT’s 12 (yes, 12) Emmy’s covered everything from make-up to editing to, of course, music. Before you wonder about that last thing, don’t worry Ramin Djawadi‘s Long Night took the Emmy home.

The Limited Series and Movies’ Categories Were ON FIRE

In an unpredictable twist, it seems like the big battle in this year’s Emmy nominations weren’t in the Outstanding Drama Series.

Interestingly, that happened in the Outstanding Limited Series or Movie categories.

With names like the widely praised When They See Us, the under-rated Sharp Objects, and the jaw-dropping, Emmy winning Chernobyl as some of the contenders, it’s clear to see why the tension was present.

This is all without mentioning the actors, including winners like Michelle Williams and Jharrel Jerome for deserving performances.

Other nominees included Sharp Object’s Amy Adams, Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, A Very English Scandal’s Hugh Grant, and True Detective’s Mahershala Ali.

Many Unlikely Names Got Their Due

In the era where most acting categories are dominated by Game of Thrones actors, the fact that only one GOT actor claimed such an award last night was something to behold for everyone involved.

Actors waiting for their chances have taken them last night, with Ozark’s Julia Garner winning Outstanding Supporting Actress instead of GOT’s Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, or Gwendonline Christie.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer with her first Emmy

Other first time winners for acting categories are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jharrel Jerome, Billy Porter, and Jodie Comer.

Jharrel Jerome is the youngest actor in Emmy history to win Outstanding Lead in a Limited Series

This year, the Emmy’s were refreshing because of all the fresh faces and rule changes. This change in status-quo is making us already look forward to next year.