Egyptian creativity made a strong statement at the TikTok Ad Awards METAP 2025, with homegrown campaigns earning multiple medals across key categories. The wins highlight how brands in Egypt are not just advertising on TikTok, but building culture, communities, and commerce by playing fully within the platform’s language.

From cultural moments to performance-driven ideas, these winning campaigns turned everyday moments into scroll-stopping stories, earning top honors at TikTok Ad Awards METAP 2025.