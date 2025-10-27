From fashion brands earning over EGP 1 million a month to local restaurants doubling their sales, storytelling on TikTok translates creativity into real business growth.

Once known primarily as a platform for creativity and entertainment, TikTok is now emerging as a key driver of Egypt’s digital and entrepreneurial economy. By connecting communities through authentic content, the platform is helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) transform creativity into commerce and redefine the next generation of entrepreneurship.