Cairo – July 13, 2026 – TikTok today announced new initiatives aimed at helping its community better identify, understand and engage with AI-generated content, reinforcing the platform’s ongoing commitment to transparency, responsible innovation and digital literacy. As artificial intelligence continues to transform the way people create and discover content, TikTok is expanding its efforts to ensure users can confidently navigate AI-powered experiences. The latest updates include new AI literacy resources developed with trusted experts, enhanced systems to detect AI-generated spam, and expanded partnerships to strengthen transparency across the industry.