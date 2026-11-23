Updated Family Pairing dashboard gives parents greater visibility into their teens’ screen time, interactions, content interests and public posts.

Cairo – 23 November 2026

TikTok has announced the launch of its redesigned Family Pairing experience, introducing a simplified dashboard that provides parents and guardians with greater visibility into their teens’ online activities through practical, daily updated insights. The platform has also introduced a new Educator’s Guide, developed in consultation with teachers and youth safety experts, to help school communities support teenagers in navigating the digital world safely and confidently.