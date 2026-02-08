Cairo, Egypt, 6th February 2026 – TikTok brought the spirit of live streaming to life at the LIVE Fest 2025 MENAT in Dubai, celebrating the creators and communities shaping culture through TikTok LIVE across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. Presented in partnership with BEYOND Developments and held at Ain Dubai Plaza, the #LIVEFEST25 MENAT brought the TikTok LIVE community together in Dubai for a shared celebration of creativity, connection, and real-time expression. The event marked a milestone moment for live streaming in the region, with over 1.4 million creators across the MENAT region participating in LIVE Fest 2025 reflecting the diversity and energy of the communities built on TikTok LIVE.