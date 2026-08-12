TikTok LIVE, where music, creativity, and communities come together in real time, brings back the 2nd edition of Music LIVE House across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The flagship music initiative kicked off with a regional in-app competition from 24 – 31 July, before culminating in a two-week immersive experience on Egypt’s North Coast from 1 – 15 August. The campaign also features a dedicated TikTok LIVE stage in Hacienda White, hosting LIVE performances by Disco Misr, Mohammad Ramadan, Zap Tharwat, Jannat Mahid, Mohamad Adawieh and Naïka.

