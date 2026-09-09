Cairo — 9 September 2026 —TikTok has unveiled its Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, providing insight into how the platform enforces its Community Guidelines and works to maintain a safe, trusted digital environment. Between January and March 2026, TikTok removed a total of 15,519,240 videos across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq, Morocco, Lebanon, and Sudan for violating its Community Guidelines, reflecting the scale of the platform’s enforcement efforts and its focus on maintaining safety and accountability across the MENA region.

As part of its broader efforts to promote age-appropriate and authentic experiences on the platform, TikTok removed 86,288,705 fake accounts and 25,764,372 accounts suspected of belonging to users under the age of 13 globally during Q1 2026. These actions reflect the scale of TikTok’s efforts to identify and remove accounts that may not meet its platform requirements, while strengthening safeguards for younger members of its community. Through a combination of automated detection, account-level enforcement, and human review, TikTok continues to reinforce the systems designed to support a safer and more age-appropriate experience.

TikTok also continued to apply robust enforcement measures across LIVE, where the real-time nature of content requires swift and effective intervention. During Q1 2026, 50,791,858 LIVE sessions were suspended globally, marking an increase of approximately 18.6% from 42,822,827 LIVE sessions suspended in Q4 2025. While a further 58,207,389 LIVE sessions were subject to demonetization or warnings, along with 21,966,667 LIVE creators were demonetized or warned during this years’ quarter. Across Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sudan, and Morocco, TikTok also proactively interrupted 3,077,164 livestreams and banned 530,510 LIVE hosts. These actions demonstrate the breadth of TikTok’s LIVE enforcement framework, combining preventative measures, warnings, and suspensions to address violations as they occur.

Egypt

In Egypt, TikTok removed 3,612,773 videos during Q1 2026 for violating its Community Guidelines. The country recorded a proactive removal rate of 99.6%, meaning nearly all violative content was identified and removed before it was reported by users. In addition, 93.6% of violative videos were removed within 24 hours. TikTok also restored 146,417 videos in Egypt following successful appeals, reflecting the platform’s continued focus on transparency and user recourse. On the LIVE front, TikTok banned 151,630 LIVE hosts and interrupted 769,200 livestreams in Egypt for violating its Community Guidelines.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, TikTok removed 2,811,302 videos during Q1 2026. The platform recorded a proactive removal rate of 98.2%, while 92.8% of violative content was removed within 24 hours of being reported. TikTok also restored 150,916 videos in the Kingdom following successful appeals, underscoring its commitment to a moderation process that is both effective and accountable. On the LIVE front, TikTok banned 48,106 LIVE hosts and interrupted 371,758 livestreams in Saudi Arabia for violating its Community Guidelines.

United Arab Emirates

In the United Arab Emirates, TikTok removed 752,214 videos for violating its Community Guidelines during Q1 2026. The platform achieved a proactive removal rate of 98%, while 88.9% of violative videos were removed within 24 hours of being reported. TikTok also restored 40,661 videos in the UAE following successful appeals, reflecting its continued commitment to balanced and transparent enforcement. Additionally, TikTok banned 40,216 LIVE hosts and interrupted 285,761 livestreams in the UAE for violating its Community Guidelines.

Morocco

In Morocco, TikTok removed 530,652 videos during the quarter for violating its Community Guidelines. The country recorded a proactive removal rate of 99.0% before being reported by users, while 94.4% of violative videos were removed within 24 hours of being reported. TikTok also restored 26,835 videos in Morocco following successful appeals, reinforcing the platform’s approach to user accountability and transparent moderation. In addition, TikTok banned 55,664 LIVE hosts and interrupted 254,351 livestreams in Morocco for violating its Community Guidelines.

Iraq

In Iraq, TikTok removed 5,253,566 videos that violated its Community Guidelines during the quarter. The country recorded a proactive removal rate of 99.4% before being reported by users, while 95% of violative videos were removed within 24 hours of being reported. TikTok also restored 157,124 videos in Iraq following successful appeals, the highest number of restored videos among the covered markets in Q1 2026. The platform also banned 186,997 LIVE hosts and interrupted 1,149,253 livestreams for violating its Community Guidelines.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, TikTok removed 926,006 videos in Q1 2026 for violating its Community Guidelines. The platform recorded a proactive removal rate of 99.7% before being reported by users, one of the highest among the covered MENA markets, while 95.6% of violative videos were removed within 24 hours of being reported. TikTok also restored 19,339 videos in Lebanon following successful appeals. The platform also banned 15,456 LIVE hosts and interrupted 94,899 livestreams for violating its Community Guidelines.

Oman

In Oman, TikTok removed 249,895 videos during the quarter for violating its Community Guidelines. The country recorded a proactive removal rate of 99% before being reported by users, while 95.5% of violative videos were removed within 24 hours of being reported. TikTok also restored 7,416 videos in Oman following successful appeals, reinforcing the platform’s approach to user accountability and transparent moderation. In addition, TikTok banned 7,885 LIVE hosts and interrupted 56,878 livestreams in Oman for violating its Community Guidelines.

Sudan

In Sudan, TikTok removed 1,382,832 videos during Q1 2026 for violating its Community Guidelines. The country recorded the highest proactive removal rate among the covered markets at 99.9% before being reported by users, while 98% of violative videos were removed within 24 hours of being reported. TikTok also restored 25,045 videos in Sudan following successful appeals, further reflecting the platform’s commitment to fair and consistent enforcement across the region. On the LIVE front, TikTok banned 24,566 LIVE hosts and interrupted 95,064 livestreams in Sudan for violating its Community Guidelines.

Building Trust Through Transparency

Transparency remains central to TikTok’s approach to platform safety. The Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report provides greater visibility into how TikTok identifies, reviews, and takes action on content and accounts that violate its policies, while also highlighting the mechanisms available to users to appeal enforcement decisions. By combining advanced moderation technologies with the expertise of its Trust and Safety teams, TikTok applies its policies at scale while maintaining processes for review and accountability.

Through continued investment in advanced moderation technologies, localized enforcement capabilities, and transparent reporting, TikTok is strengthening the systems that support a safer digital environment. Across MENA and globally, these efforts are designed to enable creativity and expression while helping communities engage with the platform with greater confidence.