We all claim to be F.R.I.E.D.S fans, but are we all true Friends-ters? To be a Friends-ter, it takes more than just watching the 10 seasons of this hilarious masterpiece, it takes dedication!

So not anyone can earn that title! If you consider yourself a true Friends-ter, then live up to it and prove it by answering this “Who Said It” quiz.

Only a true Friendster can ace this test. Show us what you got!

Start the quiz!

"I am not good with the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" Phoebe Buffay Joey Tribbiani Ross Geller Chandler Bing Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "I don't even have a pla" Monica Geller Chandler Bing Jill Green Phoebe Buffay Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "And remember, if I'm harsh with you it's only because you're doing it wrong."

Judy Geller Monica Geller Ross Geller Susan Bunch Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "My life is an embarrassment. I should just go live under somebody's stairs." Mr. Heckles Chandler Bing Rachel Green Ross Geller Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "Did you know that something really boring happened to someone really ugly in the middle ages?" Chandler Bing Monica Geller Joey Tribbiani Rachel Green Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "Really, I'm a pretty nice guy. Just ask my parole officer."

David (The Scientist Guy) Mike Hannigan Richard Burke Ross Geller Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "It's like a cow's opinion. It just doesn't matter. It's moo." Rachel Green Mr. Treeger Joey Tribbiani Phoebe Buffay Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "Maybe you'd like to have dinner with me sometime... as my lover."

Paolo Ross Geller Chandler Bing Gunther Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "But they don't know that we know they know we know!"

Chandler Bing Monica Geller Rachel Green Phoebe Buffay Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "I love you guys. But not as much as I love America!" Mike Hannigan Ross Geller Phoebe Buffay Joey Tribbiani Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "Rock, hard place, me." Joey Tribbiani Ross Geller Rachel Green Chandler Bing Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "I'm going to go get one of those job things."

Jill Green Joey Tribbiani Amy Green Rachel Green Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "If I let go of my hair, my head will fall off." Phoebe Buffay Monica Geller Chandler Bing Joey Tribbiani Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "Oh please! I'm a single mother with a thirty-year-old son!" Sandra Green Monica Geller Judy Geller Alice Knight\Buffay Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "No, you didn't get me! It's an electric drill! You get me, you kill me!" Monica Geller Chandler Bing Frank Buffay Jr Ross Geller Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "Welcome to the real world! It sucks! You are gonna love it." Rachel Green Chandler Bing Monica Geller Phoebe Buffay Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "Someone ate the only good thing going on in my life!" Monica Geller Will Colbert Joey Tribbiani Ross Geller Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "You know that's probably why babies learn to talk, so they can tell grown-ups to 'cut it out'."

David (The Scientist Guy) Richard Burke Chandler Bing Ross Geller Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "So why don't you be a grown up and come watch tv in the fort?" Joey Tribbiani Mike Hannigan Ross Geller Chandler Bing Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> "I'm fine. I've got magic beans." Rachel Green Ross Geller Phoebe Buffay Joey Tribbiani Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> Are You A True Friends-ter? Only A True Friends-ter Can Ace This Quiz! You got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0%