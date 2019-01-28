friends-ter

We all claim to be F.R.I.E.D.S fans, but are we all true Friends-ters? To be a Friends-ter, it takes more than just watching the 10 seasons of this hilarious masterpiece, it takes dedication!

So not anyone can earn that title! If you consider yourself a true Friends-ter, then live up to it and prove it by answering this “Who Said It” quiz.

Only a true Friendster can ace this test. Show us what you got!

