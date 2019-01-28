We all claim to be F.R.I.E.D.S fans, but are we all true Friends-ters? To be a Friends-ter, it takes more than just watching the 10 seasons of this hilarious masterpiece, it takes dedication!
So not anyone can earn that title! If you consider yourself a true Friends-ter, then live up to it and prove it by answering this “Who Said It” quiz.
Only a true Friendster can ace this test. Show us what you got!
"I am not good with the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"
"I don't even have a pla"
"And remember, if I'm harsh with you it's only because you're doing it wrong."
"My life is an embarrassment. I should just go live under somebody's stairs."
"Did you know that something really boring happened to someone really ugly in the middle ages?"
"Really, I'm a pretty nice guy. Just ask my parole officer."
"It's like a cow's opinion. It just doesn't matter. It's moo."
"Maybe you'd like to have dinner with me sometime... as my lover."
"But they don't know that we know they know we know!"
"I love you guys. But not as much as I love America!"
"Rock, hard place, me."
"I'm going to go get one of those job things."
"If I let go of my hair, my head will fall off."
"Oh please! I'm a single mother with a thirty-year-old son!"
"No, you didn't get me! It's an electric drill! You get me, you kill me!"
"Welcome to the real world! It sucks! You are gonna love it."
"Someone ate the only good thing going on in my life!"
"You know that's probably why babies learn to talk, so they can tell grown-ups to 'cut it out'."
"So why don't you be a grown up and come watch tv in the fort?"
"I'm fine. I've got magic beans."
