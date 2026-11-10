Omar Hisham Talaat, the Group’s Chief Business Development Officer and President of the Egyptian Golf Federation announced that Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is investing in a new generation of world-class sports and tourism destinations designed to attract high-spending international travelers.
Speaking at the World Golf Awards (WGA), hosted in Africa for the first time at the Madinaty Golf Club, Talaat highlighted several landmark projects currently underway:
• Red Sea Links (Sharm El-Sheikh): A premier new golf destination along the Red Sea coast.
• SouthMED Golf Course: A newly developed course situated on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.
• Mena House Golf Course Redevelopment: A historic restoration project preserving the course’s heritage while offering an exceptional golfing experience directly overlooking the Giza Pyramids.

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