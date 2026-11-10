Omar Hisham Talaat, the Group’s Chief Business Development Officer and President of the Egyptian Golf Federation announced that Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is investing in a new generation of world-class sports and tourism destinations designed to attract high-spending international travelers.
Speaking at the World Golf Awards (WGA), hosted in Africa for the first time at the Madinaty Golf Club, Talaat highlighted several landmark projects currently underway:
• Red Sea Links (Sharm El-Sheikh): A premier new golf destination along the Red Sea coast.
• SouthMED Golf Course: A newly developed course situated on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.
• Mena House Golf Course Redevelopment: A historic restoration project preserving the course’s heritage while offering an exceptional golfing experience directly overlooking the Giza Pyramids.
Omar Hisham Talaat, the Group’s Chief Business Development Officer and President of the Egyptian Golf Federation announced that Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is investing in a new generation of world-class sports and tourism destinations designed to attract high-spending international travelers.