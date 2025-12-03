Every childhood has that one story that stays forever, the one whispered before bed, shared on long rides, or discovered in a book that felt bigger than life. Toot Toot arrives to celebrate exactly that: the joy, magic, and curiosity inside children’s books.

With the theme “الحواديت أحلام – Our Stories, Our Dreams,” this first edition invites families into a dreamy Nile-inspired world where stories float freely and imagination sets the pace. The festival will take place from December 3 to 7, 2025, and will be held at the Institut Français d’Égypte in Mounira, turning the space into a warm, whimsical corner for young readers.

At the heart of the announcement is the festival’s poster, illustrated by the talented Esraa Hedery, capturing the soft, playful atmosphere of a felucca sailing through stories and dreams.

Created in partnership with the Institut Français d’Égypte, Toot Toot promises storytelling sessions, creative workshops, readings, and moments designed to spark wonder in every child who walks in.

A celebration for dreamers, little readers, and families who believe in the power of imagination, Toot Toot is where the stories begin.