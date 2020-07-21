By: Nourhan ElHadba

It’s true that we currently have so many great talents on the entertainment scene, especially with many rising stars who keep showing up on a yearly basis in Ramadan. However, some of those talents have been here for years – actually decades. And it’s about time we acknowledged those who did not only flourish before our eyes but developed their acting skills big time.

1- Yasser Galal

Up first is one of Ramadan 2020’s major players and the star of the admired series “El Fetewa“, Yasser Galal. Starting out as the son of director Galal Tawfik and being immersed in the world of film since his childhood, he started his career with a minor role in 1983 at just fourteen years old.

And while we may know him from works such as Yehia El Fakhrany’s “Yetraba f 3ezo“, “El Ekhwa A3da2“, “Ameer El-Behar“, “El Qaserat“, “El Farah” and more, it wasn’t until 2017 that he gained notoriety with his role in “Zel El-Raees“.

Moving up from secondary roles in movies and TV shows to the star of his own Ramadan series put Yasser Galal on the map immediately and earned him the praise of many as his acting talent really showed.

2- Ahmed Zaher

This year’s favorite villain also had quite the transformation through the years! While he was always around in secondary roles with many great actors and actresses, his efforts and abilities never truly shined through his past works.

However, in 2013 and following a low profile, Ahmed Zaher returned in the Ramadan series “Hekayat Hayah” showing the audience a spectacular side of him that left us all wanting more!

Taking on new roles that truly showed us his range completely changed people’s perspective on the actor. And needless to say, his most recent role in Mohamed Ramadan’s “El Brens” was the talk of the town for over 30 days.

A natural villain, if we might say, Ahmed Zaher has absolutely proven himself as a great breakout star, especially after all those years in the business.

3- Ghada Abel-Razek

From the unique role as Naematallah in “3a2elet El-7ag Metwali” to the different roles she’s doing now, Ghada Abdel Razek, in particular, has changed dramatically in terms of her roles and appearance!

The actress did a number of significant works through the years like “Dokan Shehata“, “Lelet el Babydoll“, “Heen Maysara“, as well as her star role on “Zahra w Azwaga el Khamsa“.

That being said, we could say that in terms of television, Abdelrazek’s breakout roles were truly in “Ma3 Sabk El-Esrar” (2012) and “Hekayet Hayah” (2013), where she really put on the two performances of her career which deemed her a TV show star and saved her a lead spot in Ramadan shows ever since!

4- Amir Karara

Lastly, our favorite patriot; Amir Karara! For those of you who didn’t know, Amir Karara actually started out as a TV show presenter in “Star Maker” and “Faker wala La2“.

While being a presenter, he was also offered small roles in movies and series and before we know it, he became an absolute star making some of the most popular Ramadan series every year.

It’s true that he did star in several TV series and movies before 2017, however, his real glow up was most prominently noticed when his series “Kalabsh” first aired in Ramadan of 2017, and continued with two more seasons.

No one can deny his talent and how much he developed after his patriotic series “Al Ekhteyar” (2020).

The one thing all those stars on the list have in common is how not only do they usually put out significant performances, villains, or not but also how we basically grew up with them rocking it and flourishing on both the big and small screens.

Let us know who your favorites are and if you think more stars should be added to the list!