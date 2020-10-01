Since we’re all currently stuck in the wedding season, there’s no better time to watch the best wedding-themed movies of all time. Especially if you’re a bride-to-be who’s planning her own wedding or even just attending an engagement party!

Here are our top 6 picks for the best wedding-themed movies of all time:

1- Bride Wars

Starring Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson, this rom-com follows two childhood best friends who only ever dreamed of what their weddings would be like and even had the venues and themes planned.

But faith takes a turn when one big mistake that got their weddings booked on the same day changes their lives forever!

2- The Wedding Planner

A runaway bride and a forbidden love story? We know that’s just a lot of people’s rom-com types. And it’s ours too! Jennifer Lopez and Mathew McConaughey’s “The Wedding Planner” is one rollercoaster of a movie and we’re pretty sure it’ll give you all the feels.

3- Bridesmaids

This movie is brought to you by all the pre-wedding vibes in the world – including a huge bride-maid of honor fallout. So if you’re a bride-to-be, a maid of honor or a member of the bride’s support crew, then watching this movie is what you need to do right now to prepare for all the potential inconveniences!

4- Something Borrowed

Another movie starring Kate Hudson cause why not? This one is also about childhood best friends who suffer a huge fallout, but this time, it concerns the groom, in a not so pretty way.

This movie is full of ups and downs as well as some huge drama, it’s so entertaining – you wouldn’t want to miss the watch before a wedding!

5- Four Weddings and a Funeral

Have you ever been the person who’s always invited to a million weddings on the same day? If your answer is yes, then this movie is the right pick for you! It’s a wedding-themed comedy that has a love story and it’s starring the amazing Hugh Grant!

6- My Bestfriend’s Wedding

There’s nothing better than a 90s classic! Especially if it’s a rom-com about two best friends who realize they’re in love when one finally decides to tie the knot with someone else. Starring Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney; this movie is a ride!

And there you have it! Which one of those is your favorite?