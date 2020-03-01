The pandemic spread of the Coronavirus isn’t exactly a secret, so let’s just cut to the chase. The virus has been discovered in countries like Italy, Iran, and South Korea and is currently still spreading, so we’ve asked ourselves a very important question. Is travelling still allowed?

Now, you might want to immediately say ‘yes, haven’t you heard the news’ but before you jump to conclusions, let’s just tell you this. There are no firm travel restrictions set in place.

This, though, doesn’t mean we’re going to leave you flailing around directionless in the wind. Here’s how you can still travel safe through the pandemic.

Even though there aren’t any formal travel restrictions, you’ll have to restrict yourself

Double-check the status of the country you’re travelling to, just so you can see how it lands on the Coronavirus scale. If you’re travelling to a country that has a declared emergency state, like Italy for instance, try to postpone or cancel your trip altogether.

However, if you’re travelling to a country that so far has no cases or has had cases that are now treated, feel free to go on with your trip.

Stock up on sanitizing equipment

We cannot stress this enough but in pandemics like these hand sanitizer will help you a lot more than face-masks, which are only really useful if you’re knowingly dealing with an ill person.

Stock up on your hand sanitizer gels, wipes, soaps and the like and don’t forget to give washing your hands a proper slot of time because this is your first line of defense.

Avoid animals and animal markets

Recent reports have shown that the Coronavirus can also spread to animals, so when travelling, you should try your best to avoid petting animals or going to places for animal adoption.

No one is sure yet just how bad the virus can get when humans catch it from other species so caution is always a must.

If you feel ill while travelling, do not panic

Now, just because you’re ready and as prepared as humanly possible doesn’t mean that you can tell the future. Sometimes, certain situations arise and you can find yourself feeling some cold symptoms or just a general fatigue.

What everyone recommends here is that you don’t panic because panicking will really not solve anything but it might actually make matters worse. So, if you happen to feel ill, keep a levelheaded demeanor on and go to the nearest hospital, where the professionals present will help you.

Travel safe, sound, and sanitized.