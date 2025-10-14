“Courage is a prerequisite for love.” With this phrase by the late Ahmed Fouad Negm, director Alaa Mahmoud announced the world premiere of her first feature-length documentary, “Love Triangle” (Muthallath Al Hob). The film is among the official selections of the 46th Cairo International Film Festival, specifically in the ‘Special Screenings’ section alongside 12 other films from around the world.

The filming began 10 years ago, specifically in 2016. The editing of all the filmed material started six months ago to present a very unique perspective. The director said, “Ten years ago, I thought I was making this film only for Maha. Over time, I realized it wasn’t meant for her alone; it also belongs to Mostafa, to me, and to every person searching for meaning in love and loss.”