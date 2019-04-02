Today – April 2nd, 2019 – marks a year since we lost Egyptian legend Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, the man who was loved by many, to the point that the day of his death was one of national mourning.

Tawfik was a great author and physician who was an inspiration to many Egyptians and young writers.

The late author passed away suddenly at the age of 55, causing a huge shock to many people.

His sudden death had everyone remember him on social media. Many young Egyptians, including writers and fans, paid their tributes online.

The man who was often dubbed ‘The Godfather’ now has messages, pages from books, handwritten letters, and flowers from his fans surrounding his grave.

“He made youth read” is a beautiful quote he wanted written under his name.

A year after his death, people still paid tributes to him.

His Son’s Touching Tribute:

Tawfik’s son Mohamed published a very touching and beautiful post, paying a tearful tribute to his late father. Reminiscing on the day of his death, a year ago, and how it was a long and dreadful night.

He also promised his father and the Godfather of many others that he’ll be seeing him soon someday, but before then he’ll fulfill the promises he made him and the dreams the great author once had.

Mohamed Tawfik ended his beautiful and short tribute with a quote from one of his father’s books “The Legend of Prophecy”.

“Goodbye, stranger. Your stay was short but wonderful. May you find the paradise you were immensely looking for.”

The Fans

Other than his son, Tawfik left an outstanding mark on young readers and writers and inspired many generations.

Social media mourned the author on the day he died and sweetly remembered him a year after. Currently, he’s the number one trend on Twitter in Egypt.

His life and death are still that remarkable. And people are still wounded and hurt just the same.

May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. And may his words live forever in our hearts…