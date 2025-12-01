Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, has entered into a partnership with Samsung, marking yet another milestone towards its digital transformation efforts aimed to enhance the travel comfort of its guests. Beginning on December 1st, passengers will be able to seamlessly track their baggage using Smart Tagged Baggage Service, powered by SmartThings Find, which enables faster and more efficient tracking of misplaced or delayed baggage that are equipped with Galaxy SmartTag.

Through this collaboration, Turkish Airlines has become the launch airline to implement SmartThings technologies in passenger baggage tracking worldwide, showing the national flag carrier’s commitment to digital transformation with passenger-first mindset to elevate the travel experience. Utilizing Samsung’s technology, passengers will also be able to upload a photo of their luggage within SmartThings Find app, helping identify their baggage more easily. The airline aims to extend the use of SmartThings Find beyond baggage services, integrating location-based capabilities into future passenger-focused digital solutions.