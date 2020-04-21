With plenty of time on your hands, and at this stage, we bet you’ve all finished and exploited your watch lists already. New shows are great and all, but everyone has this one series in mind that they wish would drop a new season now, don’t you all? So, here are some of ours!

Sabea’ Gar

Apparently, many are now using quarantine to re-watch 2017’s Sabea’ Gar. And honestly, for good reasons. The show is heartwarming, funny and realistic. It was so good, it tops our list of shows we want back!

Zat

Nelly Karim’s “Zat” is another blast from the past. A story of a young naive girl with a strict family, blossoming into an open-minded woman with the help of her daughters. This one touching show never gets old; it hits close to home for every woman.

Hatha El Masaa’

A few years back, the Egyptian drama graced us with this well-crafted show called Hatha El Massa’. We instantly called for a new season in 2017 and now, three years later, we still have our feet down about it!

Stranger Things

So, for the 3rd season, we kind of left things at a pretty serious cliff-hanger and we think we all agree that now would be a great time for the thrilling American drama to drop a new season!

Peaky Blinders

The British drama starring Cillian Murphy is another show we’d want nothing more now than to have a new season for. They need to pick up from where they left things because honestly, it was a troubling last season!

Black Mirror

And the cherry on top of this good cake has to Black Mirror. This show’s dystopian style will surely be most convenient at the times we are living now, huh?

Do you guys have more shows to add? Let us know!