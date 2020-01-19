Recently, renowned American writer and Twitter personality Caroline Moss posted a tweet asking people to share the best advice they got from their therapists.

The Twitter thread was a booming success and we found many gems that are extremely helpful and could be applied generally to everybody. And we had to tell you guys about it. Here it goes!

If you go to therapy quote tweet this with the best thing you learned at therapy that way everyone else can get free therapy — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) November 24, 2019

1. “When meeting new people, don’t think about it as trying to get them to like you. Think about it as trying to see if you like them. Rather than focusing on what they must be thinking about you, focus on what you think about them. Changed my life.”

This one piece of advice aims at minimizing your sense of social pressure. When meeting new people, we think so little about what we think of them and fixate on what they think of us. Care to do it the other way?

2. “Anger is pain pretending to be powerful.”

We love this one. If we change the way we perceive our anger and view it instead as a need or desire for something different, we will think more positively and start to communicate our needs in a healthier way!

3. “I don’t need people who have hurt me to acknowledge the hurt for it to be real. My pain can be acknowledged and validated by me. It is not dependent on the validation of the ones who caused it.”

What hurts you, hurts you. You don’t need people to validate whatever it is you’re feeling. Once you realize that, you don’t have to depend on the other party for validation and you can start your healing process on your own.

4. “When you feel overwhelmed or disappointed, make a side by side list of things you can control and things you can’t control. Rip off the “can’t control” part and let it go.”

We tend to give too much of our emotional energy to what we can’t control that we neglect what we can. Save your energy for what you can actually control!

5. “The best thing a therapist ever told me is that society doesn’t need to be the one to set me schedule. I’m allowed to eat breakfast at 11, go to bed at 1am. There’s no correct mold to fit, just find whatever works best for me.”

This one is priceless. Why should we stress about doing certain things just because everyone else is doing it that way? How stressful? Just listen to your own body and your own needs.

6. “I told my therapist, that maybe I’m someone who never will be “happy”. And she told me that happy people aren’t continuously happy. Happy people just experience less anxious and depressed days, and that definition helped me reach “happy”.

Ever thought how our perception of happiness is often distorted? Therapists always say that happiness comes and goes. It’s a feeling that is inconsistent. There’s no such thing as a “happy person!”

So if you relate to any of the above advice or feel like one of them hit a raw nerve, maybe you need to reconsider things.

Maybe this thread will inspire you to read more about some of the issues or even to see a therapist yourself!