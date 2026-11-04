Egyptian actor and singer Tymour Gazayerli takes on a new artistic challenge with his musical theatre debut in Dalida: The Song That Never Ends, playing Lucio Marini opposite world-renowned mezzo-soprano Farrah El Dibany.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Khairy Beshara and written by Walid Khairy, the production explores the life of Dalida, the Cairo-born global music icon, looking beyond her fame to the woman behind the spotlight.

Gazayerli plays a young Italian student who enters Dalida’s life during one of her most difficult periods. Reflecting on the experience, he describes working with Beshara as a privilege and sharing the stage with El Dibany as an opportunity to learn from her dedication and artistry.

Featuring reimagined arrangements of Dalida’s most iconic songs and a live 22-piece Egyptian-French orchestra, the musical premiered to a sold-out audience at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina on October 31, before arriving at Cairo Opera House on November 4. Following its Egyptian run, the production is set to travel to France and embark on an international tour in 2027.